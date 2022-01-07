AIOCD urges members of all states to keep sufficient stock of medicines

The All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), has urged members of all states to keep sufficient stock of medicines to meet out the challenges in time to come.

"AIOCD had a meeting with NPPA and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) regarding the availability of medicines in present situation," stated Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, AIOCD.

Government is concerned that in time to come case of Omicron and Delta Virus case may increase so that there should not be any shortages of medicines in the country.

"If above or any other products are short in your state/Districts please inform immediately so that we can come out with the shortages of the same .Also ensure also that there should not be any hoarding of medicines at any place," stated AIOCD in a letter.

Government also needs to ensure that there should not be shortages of Vitamin C, zinc tablets, cough syrups, paracetamol tablets.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:54 AM IST