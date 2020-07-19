Aim to make India the Number 1 mobile manufacturing country in the world: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced that Indians have developed 200 new apps, after the central government banned 59 Made in China apps, including TikTok.

While addressing the Late Thakur Prasad Centenary Memorial Lecture, the union minister made the claim, stating that the Centre had received 200 applications after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for new Indian apps.

Expressing confidence at India overtaking China and becoming the number one mobile phone manufacturing hub in the world, Prasad said, “In 2014, India had two digital manufacturing units and now has 260. India has become the second biggest mobile manufacturing in the world from number 5. My ambition is to make it number 1, passing China as the biggest mobile manufacturing (hub).”

Prasad’s prediction may come true as on Wednesday, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) signed a binding partnership with Google to pick up 7.7 percent stake in Jio platforms for an investment of Rs 33,737 crore, said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting.

With this deal, Reliance has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd - the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps. In total, Jio has raised Rs 1,52,055.45 crore.

Google, which is the 13th marquee firm to have set a sight on India's hottest digital play in 12 weeks, values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.36 lakh crore. This is less than Rs 4.91 lakh crore value at which last investor, Qualcomm had invested just last week.