AICTE to set up training centre in Haryana for its IDEA Lab initiative

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will set up a training centre in Haryana soon for its Idea Development, Evaluation and Application (IDEA) Lab initiative, its member-secretary has said.

IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab will be set up in AICTE approved institutions, encouraging students for application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualization.

“We will be establishing a training centre for IDEA Labs in Haryana shortly,” said Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member-Secretary, AICTE, while unveiling a week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) at the premises of DY Patil International University (DYPIU) in Pune.

He said that AICTE wants to inculcate such type of education in the entire country. Zlso, he added, "We are trying to see how the educational institutions are able yo implement it".

The program, which is sponsored by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is being held by AICTE Training & Learning Academy (ATAL) Academy. A total of 25 faculties coming from across the country are attending the event, which will be concluded on September 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neeraj Saxena, Advisor, IDC, AICTE said that IDEA Lab is all about experiential learning that would complement online learning which will be the mainstream in future. AICTE plans to prepare faculties to prepare questions based on IDEA Lab to move away from rote-learning and promote creativity and imagination among students. Hailing it as potential game-changer, he added, “Rather than being a scheme, the concept of IDEA Lab is taking the shape of a movement.”

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:34 AM IST