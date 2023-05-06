AI that tells businesses who to fire and when to launch products being tested by French startup

Representational Pic

ChatGPT has captured the human imagination about Artificial Intelligence, since it responds to everyone from CEOs to students with a personal touch, and processes almost any request. But while AI and chatbots are being used as tools for customer service and monitoring operations by firms including Air India and Koo, can it be trusted with business strategies.

Following the rapid rise of ChatGPT, which is also alarming for top CEOs and the White House, a French is testing an AI tool meant specifically for Chief Financial Officers.

How is it different?

This AI called Pigment AI simply needs to be deployed for scanning financial statements and results, to collect data and map out a strategy for the business to operate in a cost-effective manner.

As opposed to questions about the universe or dead poets and historical figure that ChatGPT gets, Pigment looks at queries about the right time to launch products and the best sector to invest in.

Although it isn't clear how many jobs AI will steal from human beings, Pigment already has the ability to advise business owners or managers on layoffs.

Read Also Google likely to personalise search with AI Chat and video clips

Will it steal jobs?

It can tell an entrepreneur how to cut down the money spent on people at the organisation, but if that's not enough, it is likely to generate a list of who needs to be fired.

The startup had been formed in 2019, long before ChatGPT emerged as a trend, and has raised $164 million for its product.

Pigment's AI is currently being tested for a select number of clients, but it still isn't clear how much its integration will cost.