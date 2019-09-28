AI sale gathers pace, Niti Aayog takes up SpiceJet's 'industry-wide concerns'

New Delhi: As decks are being cleared for privatization of national carrier Air India, government is considering five key suggestions given by Ajay Singh-controlled SpiceJet to make India a global aviation hub.

Niti Aayog, the government's think tank, has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry for giving its recommendation on the five concessions sought by SpiceJet.

Although forwarded by SpiceJet, the suggestions have been termed as recommendation of Indian carriers.

Official sources said that Niti Aayog in a letter to Civil Aviation Ministry last month forwarded the recommendations on "industry-wide concerns and recommendation of Indian carriers for urgent intervention."

The key proposals include bringing jet fuel under GST, making India global aviation hub and developing commercially viable alternate fuel supply.

SpiceJet is learnt to have pointed out that foreign airlines ferry 60 per cent of India' international traffic primarily due to scarcity of wide-body aircraft in India.

"Niti Aayog's infrastructure connectivity vertical had written to the Aviation Ministry. The matter is being considered on urgent basis," a source told IANS.