AI-powered digital skills assessment platform start-up iMocha raises $14 mn in Series A Funding

AI-powered digital skills assessment platform, iMocha ,announced a $14 million Series A investment round led by Eight Roads Ventures, with participation from existing investors Upekkha and Better Capital.

This is the first institutional raise by the profitable bootstrapped start-up, iMocha operates out of India and the US.

The new injection of funding will be deployed to increase iMocha's skill library selection, reach more global enterprises, and widen its partnership base within the HR Tech ecosystem.

"At iMocha, we've built the broadest and deepest technology skills library in the world with measurable outcomes. Our partnership with Eight Roads gives us a great launching pad to serve every Fortune 500 customer needing a skill assessment platform," said Amit Mishra, co-founder and CEO at iMocha.

Founded in 2015, iMocha enables talent acquisition and management teams to thoroughly assess individual skills proficiency with job-role based assessments for both recruitment and learning.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:37 PM IST