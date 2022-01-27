Air India handover to Tatas: Confident airline will bloom under new owners, says Scindia

Air India will boom under the wings of the new owners and the airline will pave the way for a thriving and robust civil aviation sector in India, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated after the carrier was handed over to Tata Sons.

"It is indeed noteworthy that the disinvestment process of @airindiain has been brought to a successful conclusion in a time-bound manner," Scindia said.

This proves the central government's ability, and the resolve to carry out disinvestment effectively in non-strategic sectors in the future, he noted.

The Indian government handed over Air India to the Tata Group approximately 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal and Air India Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Dev Dutt were among those who were present at the handover.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:39 PM IST