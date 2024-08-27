AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone

The race to make the most of the AI rush may have slowed down over the past two quarters, but many stakeholders are still deploying the resources, betting high on the Artificial Intelligence boom, which according to many is 'the next big thing.'

Apple's AI iPhone

Tech giant Apple is one of the proponents.

One of the most valued electronic goods in the world, the iPhone, is expected to officially enter the paradigm. In June, the California-based company announced some crucial generative AI features for the iPhone.

In addition, the maker of one of the most commercially successful phones debuted the first set of capabilities enabled by "Apple Intelligence,". This new system included customised Genmoji, Apple's artificial intelligence-generated emoji.

The American phonemaker is expected to launch the new iPhone and other new tranche of devices, at its marquee annual event on September 9.

In addition, some upgrades to Apple's interactive system, Siri, were also announced.

According to reports, although the current iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to receive some generative AI-related upgrades, it is the upcoming iPhone 16 and its ancillary devices, that are expected to embedded with generative AI features.

Earlier, the Tim Cook-led company also announced a strategic partnership with AI bot ChatGPT creator OpenAI. ChatGPT in many ways has been at the centre of the recent AI surge, that escalated after the release of its Chat bot.

The Bet On AI

The Generative artificial intelligence (AI) system is a type of AI capable of producing new content such as images, text, audio, music, and movies. It accomplishes this through the deployment of foundation models, which are big AI models capable of doing the aforementioned tasks.

The AI fever that saw investors pouring money into AI-related companies has cooled down a little, making way for speculations on the reliability of its being 'gamechanger'. Many have even deemed the developments to be the development of another bubble.

The Apple shares listed on the Nasdaq Index gained 0.15 per cent or USD 0.34, closing August 26 on USD 227.18 per share.