AI-enabled tools are transforming HR landscape; why more organisations should adopt them

With the advent of new HR technology, organizations and HR leaders are aiming to build an environment for improved business performance using tech enabled innovations. Through this transformation in HR technologies, organizations have begun investing in techs that improve HR`s impact on business.

What is the new wave of HR tech?

Unlike earlier times, today the research, data and programs are all automated to ease the HR processes and aid in a no-error analysis of team member performances, data compilation and more. HR tech processes are critically the need of the hour for businesses to sustain with bigger, better and faster work models.

A new set of agile entrants who are challenging the status quo have emerged in the market in recent times. These companies gear up to change the future of HR Tech with a consumer perspective, which their predecessors lacked. Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a key role in HR management for the progress of the business. AI has been changing the HR game with modern tools. It is enhancing the possibility of creating a dynamic environment that aids in retaining the essential and beneficial workforce. It is an intelligent machine that operates to continue performing the roles of an HR team but with a much more advanced approach for better outcomes.

Additionally, the practices of old school HR professionals are being replaced by data-driven predictions and decisions, thanks to the advanced data systems and their interpretation capabilities. It isn’t just about employee management anymore, employee experience is the new priority, which is drastically being improved with the advent of new HR technology.

How does the new HR tech help businesses?

It is time HR practitioners to leverage the new and advanced HR technologies to deliver a more meaningful and enriching experience for employees- essentially to retain the top talent as The Great Resignation still lingers in our workplaces.

Employees today are thinking beyond the usual compensation and benefits packages as there has evidently been a shift in the expectations of the talent pool. Workers want to exercise their skills in a positive workplace that is focused on work-life balance, more so after the pandemic’s emergence, and employee wellness. This along with the vital recognition, continuous feedback and acknowledgement have become necessary for a satisfied workforce.

Enhanced recruitment tools, focus on employee experience, improved AI, data leverage and augmented analytics, initiation of wellbeing programs, are some of the top significant ways through which HR tech is disrupting the business world. Technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Data analytics and Cloud technology are becoming the key tools for human capital management in conjunction with HR-tech today.

What is the need for HR tech solutions?

With 75 percent of companies sourcing for alternate workers in this unpredictable work landscape, top tier recruitment software with efficient AI is extremely essential- to reduce time spent, remove human bias, save money, deliver best candidate matches and land with the right fit.

The HR system today has completely turned inside out instead of following the old trend of focusing on the HR, the limelight is now on the employees and how to make their experience at the company worthwhile, other than retaining them.

HR Tech with their AI-enabled tools are like missing puzzle pieces for companies that are witnessing stagnant growth or even struggling to sustain. Hence, to grow in this highly competitive and rapidly evolving business world, it is important that the organizations adapt to the new HR tech and build a path of progress for themselves and their employees.

(The writer is Product Head at Keka HR)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:42 PM IST