Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The forthcoming week in the stock market is poised to be shaped by various significant factors. Key drivers include the upcoming interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve, global market indicators, the release of macroeconomic data, and the ongoing quarterly earnings reports. Additionally, market watchers will closely monitor the trading actions of foreign investors and keep a keen eye on the movements in the global oil benchmark, Brent crude. These elements will collectively influence the direction of stock market trends in the week ahead.

"All eyes are on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for November 1, particularly due to the multi-year high levels of the US bond yields. Additionally, the policy decisions of the Bank of Japan will be closely watched.

"Beyond these key events, global factors will also play a crucial role. Economic data releases from the US and China, as well as the ever-changing geopolitical situation, will influence market sentiment," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Market last week

Last week, the BSE benchmark recorded a significant decline of 1,614.82 points, equivalent to a 2.46 percent drop.

The markets on Friday ended the week in green.The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 683.08 points or 1.08 per cent, to close at 63,831.23. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 202.45 points or 1.07 per cent to end the day at 19,059.70.

Quarterly Earnings

The big companies to announce their quarterly earnings next week will be Castrol India, IDFC, Adani Green Energy, DLF, TVS Motor Company, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Power, Praj Industries, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cement, Adani Wilmar, LIC Housing, Adani Power, Suzlon, AB Capital, Bank of India, SBI, Bank of Baroda.

Auto Sales

Market observers will be closely monitoring the forthcoming release of October's monthly auto sales figures, expected at the beginning of November.

Domestic and Global Economic Data

"Market will react to major domestic and global economic events such as India's S&P Global manufacturing and services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index), China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Eurozone inflation and GDP data, crude oil inventories, UK manufacturing PMI, US manufacturing and services PMI, initial jobless claims, non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate and the Fed interest rate decision," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

The fiscal deficit and infrastructure output data for September are scheduled for release on October 31. Additionally, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI figures for October will be made public on November 1.

Looking ahead to November 3, S&P Global Services and Composite PMI for October, as well as data regarding bank loan and deposit growth for the fortnight concluding on October 20 will be released. Furthermore, foreign exchange reserve figures for the week concluding on October 27 will also be disclosed.

IPO

The primary market is set to see an increased pace with the launch of six upcoming IPOs next week. In the mainboard category, Cello World, a consumer-ware company, will initiate its Rs 1,900-crore public offering from October 30 to November 1, with a share price range of Rs 617-648. Simultaneously, Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, will open its Rs 1,701-crore IPO on October 31, with a price band set at Rs 308-324 per share, and the closing date scheduled for November 2.

In the SME segment, Transteel Seating Technologies will introduce its Rs 49.98-crore IPO from October 30 to November 1, offering shares at a price range of Rs 67-70 each. Vrundavan Plantation will also open its Rs 15.29-crore IPO during the same period, with an issue price of Rs 108 per share.