Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In the upcoming week, equity market momentum will be focused on RBI's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors. The market dynamics will also be influenced by the September auto sales data, announced during the first days of October.

The markets remain closed on Monday in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

"While global cues will continue to dictate trends in local markets, focus will shift to RBI's monetary policy announcement on Friday. Although the market is expecting a status quo on interest rates, global concerns like rising US dollar index and bond yields coupled with surging crude oil prices continue to weigh on investors' minds.

"Further, persistent FII selling in emerging markets, including India, in September has taken a toll on markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Market last week

During the previous week, the BSE benchmark fell 180.74 points or 0.27 per cent, and the Nifty declined 35.95 points or 0.18 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent, to close at 65,828.41. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 113.50 points or 0.58 per cent to end the day at 19,637.05. Nifty Bank gained 295.35 points or 0.67 per cent at 44,596.30.

IPO

In the upcoming week, the stock market is gearing up for several initial public offerings (IPOs).

In the primary market, Valiant Laboratories will wrap up its subscription on October 3rd while Plaza Wires is scheduled to conclude its subscription period on October 5th. Both JSW Infrastructure and Vaibhav Jewellers, a jewelry retailer, are set to make their stock market debuts on October 3rd.

In the SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) segment, investors can look forward to IPOs from companies such as Karnika Industries, Plada Infotech Services, Sharp Chucks And Machines, Vishnusurya Projects and Infra, Vivaa Tradecom, Oneclick Logistics India, Canarys Automations, Vinyas Innovative Technologies, Kontor Space, and E Factor Experiences.

Read Also Azad Engineering Files ₹740 Cr IPO Papers With SEBI

FII and DII

"Market participants will be keeping an eye on the movement of the rupee against the dollar and crude oil prices. Investments by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) will also be monitored," Gour said.

FPI

In the month of September, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers, withdrawing more than Rs 14,767 crore from Indian equities. This change in investment behavior can be attributed mainly to the strengthening of the US dollar, a consistent increase in US bond yields, and a notable surge in crude oil prices.

FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) turned sustained sellers in September, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The sustained selling has been in response to steady dollar appreciation which took the dollar index close to 107 and the steady rise in the US bond yields which took the US 10-year bond yield to around 4.7 per cent. The spike in Brent crude to USD 97 also weighed on FPI selling," Vijayakumar added.

Global and Domestic economic data

"The market will take cues from some major domestic and global macroeconomic data such as S&P global manufacturing and services PMI data of different countries, OPEC meeting, US factory orders, crude oil inventories, US initial jobless claims, RBI monetary policy review and auto sales number," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd.