Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In the upcoming week, equity market momentum will be influenced by Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, global market trends and trading activity of foreign investors.

On Tuesday, the equity markets will be shut in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This week will place a significant focus on monetary policy as the Federal Reserve policymakers convene the latest FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, with an interest rate decision on Wednesday, September 20, said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

"The movement of the rupee against the dollar, US bond yields, and crude oil prices will remain in focus," Gour added.

Market last week

During the previous week, the BSE benchmark saw an increase of 1,239.72 points, equivalent to a 1.86 percent rise, while the Nifty recorded a gain of 372.4 points, which represented a 1.87 percent increase.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Friday, gained 319.63 points or 0.47 percent and closed at 67,838.63. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 89.25 points or 0.44 percent, to end the day at 20,192.35.

Nifty Bank gained 156 points or 0.34 percent at 46,156.85.

IPO

In the upcoming week, the stock market is anticipating the launch of ten initial public offerings (IPOs).

Primary market - Sai Silks Kalamandir and Signatureglobal India will open their IPOs on September 20 to September 22, with a pricing range of Rs 210-222 per share and Rs 366-385 per share, respectively. Vaibhav Jewellers, on the other hand, will open for subscription from September 22 to September 26, with a share price range of Rs 204-215.

SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) segment - Hi-Green Carbon, Mangalam Alloys, and Marco Cables & Conductors will open their IPOs on September 21 to September 25. Organic Recycling Systems' IPO will be opening from September 21 to September 26.

Samhi Hotels and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, IPO subscription window will close on September 18 and Yatra Online's IPO subscription period ends on September 20.

Read Also Sai Silks' IPO to open on September 20

Domestic economic data points

In terms of the domestic macroeconomic outlook, the foreign exchange reserves report for the week ending September 15 is scheduled to be published on September 22.

Global economic data points

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Investors are now focused on upcoming data releases and central bank meetings scheduled for this week, including decisions from the US Fed Reserve, BoE (Bank of England) and BoJ (Bank of Japan)." Investors would also focus on movement of the global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee.

"In the coming days market may react to some major macroeconomic data such as US S&P Global manufacturing and services PMI, initial jobless claims, crude oil inventories, FOMC statement, Fed interest rate decision, UK inflation, Eurozone inflation," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

FII and FPI

According to data from the NSE (National Stock Exchange), Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) collectively purchased ₹33,124.28 crore worth of Indian equities and sold ₹32,959.86 crore, resulting in a net inflow of ₹164.42 crore. Additionally, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) injected ₹1,938.57 crore into Indian stocks.

According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have divested ₹4,768 crore worth of Indian equities and a total of ₹2,968 crore, considering investments in debt, hybrid instruments, debt-VRR, and equities, as of September 16.

Crude oil

Oil prices hit a 10-month high and posted a third weekly increase. Brent crude futures climbed by 23 cents, equivalent to a 0.3 percent rise, settling at $93.93 per barrel. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate futures increased by 61 cents, representing a 0.7 percent gain, to conclude at $90.77 per barrel.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)