Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

The markets were under pressure throughout the previous week, yet managed to mount a rapid rebound on Friday and completed a decent rearguard effort from the Thursday lows. Unfortunately, the US markets on Friday took a sudden reversal. Despite being up by 300 points at a certain point, the US markets concluded with a decline of 150 points. This turn of events is likely to have an impact on the market opening on Monday, at least for the short term or the open.

The market will have an eye on the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which will be announced on August 10, 2023. We are heading towards the last batch of Q2 earnings of key companies such as Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and ONGC, among others, which will lead to stock-specific movement," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the macro front, market participants will be closely observing key events like industrial production and manufacturing production data, which will be released on August 11, he added.

Market Last Week

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 438.95 points or 0.66 per cent

The Sensex of Friday was up 480.57 points to end the day at 65,721.25 and the Nifty was up 135.35 points at 19,517.

Earnings

Among major earnings to be announced this week are from Adani Ports, Tata Power, Bajaj Electricals, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Hero Motocorp, Godrej Industries and ONGC.

"The market will react to the upcoming RBI policy, ongoing Q1 FY24 earnings season, crude oil, US inflation data, US initial jobless claims, and UK GDP Data this week," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

IPO

This week will be yet another busy week with public issues opening for bidding and for listing in the primary market. TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO will be on next week, opening on August 10 and closing on August 14 whereas NBFC, SBFC Finance and biotechnology firm Concord Biotech will close their public issues on August 7 and August 8

Srivari Spices and Foods will launch its public offering on Monday, August 7th, in the SME sector. On the same day, investors will also have the chance to participate in the ongoing offerings of Concord Biotech, SBFC Finance, Yudiz Solutions, and Sangani Hospitals when trading recommences.

FII/DII Action

The market's performance on Monday will significantly hinge upon the actions of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs). In the On Friday's trading session, foreign institutional investors were net sellers, divesting Indian equities amounting to Rs 556.32 crore. Conversely, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) assumed the role of net buyers, acquiring equities worth Rs 366.61 crore.

"Negative news about the US ratings downgrade, weak factory activity data from the Eurozone and China, and prolonged FII selling triggered by rising US bond yields caused widespread worries across the globe," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

