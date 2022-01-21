e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

AGS Transact Tech IPO subscribed over 8 times on final day

Agencies
The IPO received bids for 2.87 crore equity shares against an offer size of 22.35 crore, translating into a subscription of 8.22 times. | Photo credit: pixabay.com

The Rs 680-crore initial public offering of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times on the final day of the bidding process.

The IPO received bids for 2.87 crore equity shares against an offer size of 22.35 crore, translating into a subscription of 8.22 times.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 3.25 times, while qualified institutional buyers category received 2.82 times, and non-institutional category received 27 times subscription, according to the data.

The company raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors. The issue, opened for public subscription on January 19 and concluded on January 21, with a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece,

(With inputs from PTI)

