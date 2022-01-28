Agrochemicals firm Dharmaj Crop Guard files IPO papers

Agrochemicals company Dharmaj Crop Guard has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 300 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.83 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.

The oroceeds from issue will be used for funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha Bharuch in Gujarat, funding incremental working capital requirements, payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Elara Capital (India) Private Limited and Monarch Networth Capital Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

