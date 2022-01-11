Agritech startup Pepper Farms raises $1 mn Seed funding led by AxilorVentures

Agritech startup Pepper Farms, that helps farmers organise vegetable production lifecycle starting with plantations until harvest and sales, announced it has secured $1 million in Seed fund led by AxilorVentures and Himanshu Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Aspiring Minds. Prof Tarun Khanna (Harvard Business School), Raman Uberoi(ex-COO CRISIL), Sunil Kalra (Via Projects), Rahul Jain (Co-Founder Epigamia) also participated in the round.

Founded by Saurabh Singla, an alumni of IIT Guwahati and, Shalini Aggarwal, Chartered Accountant, an alumni of SRCC, Gurugram-based Pepper Farms is organising vegetable production by building a network of farms with end-to-end virtual management, customised agronomy, and direct market linkages.

The company aims to use the capital to strengthen its operations via advanced technology and agronomy stack. On track to reach an Annual Recurring Revenue of $8 million by mid-2022, Pepper Farms is organising the $300 billion horticulture industry in India, it said in a press statement.

Directly working with farm owners, farmers, and others involved in the value chain of vegetable production, the company has been able to expand its business in country’s top agricultural geographies, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh managing dozens of farms, it said.

Saurabh Singla, Co-Founder and CEO Pepper Farms, said, “We aim to bring production of another 1000 acres under Pepper Farms in the next 12 months. Multiplying yields and financial returns with great traction from farmers and landowners, we are on a mission to disrupt the farming industry with our agronomy, operations, and marketing strategies”.

Shalini Aggarwal, Co-founder and COO Pepper Farms said, “The idea was to reduce inefficiencies plaguing the farming ecosystem. With structuring small, fragmented farms, we are able to impact the lives of hundreds of farmers, skilled and unskilled workforce while delivering quality production for the masses.”

“There is a massive opportunity to optimise farming value chains. Pepper Farms has rapidly scaled from inception with its ground understanding of vegetable production, enabling future growth,” added Lead Investor Prachi Sinha, Axilor Ventures.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:10 AM IST