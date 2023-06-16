 Agri Trading Firm Poshn Launches Platform To Help match Buyer’s Demands With A Fulfilment Partner
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAgri Trading Firm Poshn Launches Platform To Help match Buyer’s Demands With A Fulfilment Partner

Agri Trading Firm Poshn Launches Platform To Help match Buyer’s Demands With A Fulfilment Partner

The New Delhi-based company expects to onboard over three lakh wholesale SME sellers on the new platform in the next 12 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Agri Trading Firm Poshn Launches Platform To Help match Buyer’s Demands With A Fulfilment Partner | Poshn

Poshn, a leading player in the food and agriculture value chain, has launched a platform called Poshn Nucleus that will help match a buyer’s procurement demands with the most likely fulfillment partner.

The New Delhi-based company expects to onboard over three lakh wholesale SME sellers on the new platform in the next 12 months.

Already 300+ sellers have gone live with the platform in the pilot stage. The suppliers are processors of food and agro commodities while buyers are wholesale purchasers of the same products.

On the launch, Shashank Singh, Co-founder of Poshn, said, “Simplifying the distribution process is important because the value chain is getting more complicated. We are confident that this technology will transform the $800 billion food and agro trading industry by simplifying these processes."

Singh further added that the new platform would allow Poshn to have a full control of the value chain without the need of an inventory heavy model, which will further help the company to expand its operations across geographies and commodities seamlessly.

Read Also
FAAB Invest Launches India’s First Agri-Investment Platform, Recognized with Spotlight Achievement...
article-image

Started in 2020 as a part-time project by Singh, an IIM graduate and Bhuvnesh Gupta, an alumni of XLRI, Poshn is an agri-trading platform for wholesale processed commodity distribution and financing. The company, which was launched officially a year later in June 2021, has raised around $4.5 million in seed round from Prime Ventures and Zephyr Peacock.

The proprietary technology will also enable reverse auctioning, order processing, logistics optimization, and payment processing for the buyer and seller ultimately leading to increased efficiency.

Poshn Nucleus uses machine learning, data, and analytics to simplify the process of distributing commodities.

The platform, with its advanced algorithms and machine learning models, quickly matches buyer demand requests with the most suitable fulfillment partner thus resulting in specific recommendations that provide buyers with the best quality product at the best price and with the shortest delivery time possible.

Poshn Nucleus offers a unique feature of reverse auctioning, allowing multiple fulfillment partners to bid for a specific procurement request. This fosters a competitive environment, guaranteeing buyers the best possible price for their requirement. This sets the platform apart from other major solutions available in the market.

Read Also
Peptech Biosciences Ltd. wins the Prestigious ABSA 2023 Award for Emerging Company in Bio-Agri...
article-image

Ashirvad Singh, the Head of Technology at Poshn and the brain behind Poshn Nucleus stated that they have built a highly modular, open, and scalable digital ecosystem for food and agro commodities distribution and that the company is experimenting with blockchain technology for specific use cases to ensure accountability and traceability across the value chain and check slippage and losses.

Furthermore, the foundation layer of the platform takes care of the complete life-cycle management of a trade. It facilitates order creation and tracking, delivery and refunds, and cash flow management.

According to Bhuvnesh Gupta, one of the co-founders of Poshn, their focus on addressing key issues in the sector and in-depth industry knowledge has enabled them to create a unique SME tech platform.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Scales Record High Of 63,384 With 467-Point Jump; Nifty Ends Week Above 18,826

Sensex Scales Record High Of 63,384 With 467-Point Jump; Nifty Ends Week Above 18,826

Agri Trading Firm Poshn Launches Platform To Help match Buyer’s Demands With A Fulfilment Partner

Agri Trading Firm Poshn Launches Platform To Help match Buyer’s Demands With A Fulfilment Partner

Soptle Hits One Lakh Retailers Milestone In 10 Months

Soptle Hits One Lakh Retailers Milestone In 10 Months

Saraswat Co-Operative Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s...

Saraswat Co-Operative Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s...

Instagram Broadcast Channels With New Feature Rolls Out Globally: Here's What You Need to Know

Instagram Broadcast Channels With New Feature Rolls Out Globally: Here's What You Need to Know