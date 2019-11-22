AGR woes: Airtel files review petition in Supreme Court

Airtel on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court for the waiver of interest and penalty in the AGR amount.

Sources said, they have filed for the interest and penalty waiver and not on seeking extension.

Review petitions are to be filed within a month of original decision which came on October 24. As per original order, they are to pay the dues by January 24. Both have made Rs 74,000 crore losses on account of Rs 53,000 crore provisioning for these dues payments.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said in Parliament on Wednesday adding that there is no proposal at present to waive interest and penalties on such dues.