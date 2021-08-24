AGR case: SC asks DoT not to invoke telco's bank guarantees

The Supreme Court has granted relief to the telecommunications major Airtel.

The apex court has directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) from enchasing Airtel’s Bank Guarantees, and not invoke the Guarantees for 3 weeks. Further, Airtel was allowed to move the TDSAT to seek protection from payment of Videocon’s Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah was hearing an application filed by Bharti Airtel to restrain DoT from demanding the AGR dues of Videocon Telecommunications Ltd from it. Videocon had sold its spectrum to Airtel in 2016.







(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:39 PM IST