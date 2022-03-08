Agatsa wins Aegis Graham Bell award for smallest ECG device-Sanket Life

Agatsa, a healthcare technology company founded by an Electronics Engineer duo Rahul Rastogi and Neha Rastogi, has won the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award in the 'Best Innovation in Diagnostics' category.

The company's flagship product Sanket Life is an IoT platform that consists of a portable and touch-based digital ECG machine that has been designed to make heart health screening easier and more affordable for everyone a smartphone app and a state-of-the-art cloud, it said.

The device is equivalent in medical accuracy to hospital-grade ECG machines and is 1/10th the size and cost. It can be carried in a pocket anywhere and can be operated by anyone with minimal or no training. The device was adjudged as the best in its category, beating competition from giants like Siemens Healthineers and mFine. A

gatsa has its own algorithm of not just capturing ECG and displaying, recording the ECG graph on a smartphone but it also has its AI algorithms to interpret that graph and give the first-level interpretation. It has its own state-of-the-art cloud to save all the reports for future reference.

Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) is an initiative Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security, and Telecommunication to recognize the talent who has the potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work. The 12th AGBA is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Skill India' NIC (National Informatics Centre, office under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Sardar RP Singh felicitated the founder of Agatsa Rahul Rastogi and the entire Agatsa team for being recognized as the Winner under Innovative Diagnostic Solution.

Agatsa is currently working on integrating Sanket Life with advanced AI to provide advanced cardiac diagnostics and to aid medical professionals with a portable, digital tool equipped with the highest tech like AI and Blockchain. This will make it possible to detect heart disease at a very early stage and will help both the healthcare professionals and the patients to monitor and manage their hearts easily.

Rahul Rastogi said, "We are thrilled to receive this award. This is like a noble prize for innovations in different areas which can also be commercialized and help people in general. This award is given after much grilling and validates all the hard work and years of research to develop a product like Sanket Life which is the FIRST in the world. We are happy that our product is not just adopted by the users and the patients but also by the doctors' PAN India."

