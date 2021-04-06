Agarwal Marwadi Chamber honours dignitaries with MSME Star Business National Awards

Agarwal Marwadi Chamber of Commerce Industries and Education honoured various dignitaries from various fields with the ‘MSME Star Business National Awards’ at a grand event held recently. Developer Bhimsen Agarwal was the President of the event, while Congress leader Rajendra Parasavat was and the chief guest of the programme. The event began with the auspicious hands of National President of Agrawal Marwadi Chamber, Rajesh Agarwal, Bhimsen Agarwal and Rajendra Parsawat by honouring Jignesh Joshi of Gujarat, for Excellence in the Infra Sector, Pradeep Aggarwal, Director of Banger Paints for Outstanding Performance in Manufacturing Paints, K Malraj Bansal for Outstanding Performance in the MSME Sector, Hansraj Singhal, Director, Vijay Tubes for Best Performance in Steel Distribution, Vikram Bansal of Vijay Steel Traders for Best Performance in the Steel Sector, Shyam Narendra Goel, Director, Global Technovents Pvt. Ltd. for Excellent Performance in the Genset Sector, Ajay Babulal Shah for Excellent Performance in Business, Julie Bags was honoured for Excellent Performance in Bags Industry, Dhanori-based Rakesh Agarwal of ShriRam Housing was awarded for Excellent Performance in the Housing Sector, Tejal Shah for Excellent Performance in Insurance and Mithalal Jain was presented a shawl and honoured with the Samaj Bhushan Award.