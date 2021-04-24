After PNB, now SBI launches video KYC for saving accounts

In the case of SBI, the video KYC feature will be available to customers planning to open a new savings account with it. Commenting on the new feature, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of online Savings Bank account opening facility which is very much necessary in the current pandemic situation. This is a step ahead to ensure customers’ safety, financial security, and cost-effectiveness. We believe this initiative will add a new dimension to mobile banking and empower customers to go digital for their banking needs. This development is yet another proof of our commitment to a digital India.”

How to avail this new facility:

- Download YONO app

- Click on ‘New to SBI’

- Select ‘Insta Plus Savings Account’

- Enter Aadhaar details in the app

- Once the Aadhaar authentication is complete, put personal details and schedule a video call to complete the KYC process

- On successful completion of video KYC, the account will be automatically opened.