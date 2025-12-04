 After ONGC Pact, Petronet LNG Shares Spike… Investors Wonder What Comes Next?
After ONGC Pact, Petronet LNG Shares Spike… Investors Wonder What Comes Next?

Petronet LNG shares jumped over 4 percent after the company signed a 15-year ethane-handling contract with ONGC worth around Rs 5,000 crore. Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, expecting EBITDA to grow from Rs 140 crore in year one to Rs 275 crore by year fifteen, boosting confidence in the stock’s long-term outlook.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Petronet LNG shares jumped over 4 percent after the company signed a 15-year ethane-handling contract with ONGC. |

Mumbai: Petronet LNG’s stock saw a sharp rise of more than 4 percent on Thursday, December 4, after the company announced a major long-term partnership with ONGC. The shares touched around Rs 279.69, giving investors a strong boost on a day when the market reacted positively to the news.

Although the stock has remained flat over the past month and is still down 20 percent this year, this fresh development has renewed investor interest.

A 15-Year Contract That Brings Stability and Strong Revenue

The company has signed a binding 15-year term sheet with ONGC for unloading, handling and related services for ethane. This agreement is expected to generate gross revenue of nearly Rs 5,000 crore over the full duration of the contract.

For Petronet LNG, this deal provides long-term business visibility and a steady revenue stream, which is especially important in a market where fuel and energy prices can fluctuate frequently.

Nomura Sees Strong Earnings Growth from the Deal

Global brokerage firm Nomura has kept its ‘Buy’ rating on Petronet LNG, setting a price target of Rs 360 per share. According to Nomura, even with a conservative assumption of a 60 percent EBITDA margin, the company could earn close to Rs 140 crore in EBITDA in the first year alone from this ONGC contract.

Over the next fifteen years, this EBITDA could rise to around Rs 275 crore, even without calculating any improvement in margins. This indicates strong long-term earning potential and adds confidence to the stock’s outlook.

Why Investors Are Turning Positive Again

The announcement not only ensures strong future cash flow but also strengthens Petronet LNG’s position in India’s energy infrastructure business. With a guaranteed long-term contract, predictable earnings and optimistic broker estimates, the company now appears well-positioned for a turnaround. The market’s reaction reflects renewed trust in the company’s growth story after months of sluggish performance.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for informational purposes. The Free Press Journal recommends that readers should not treat it as financial advice and should consult professional advisors before making any investment decisions.

