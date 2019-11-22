After missing out on Zee, Sony eyes Mukesh Ambani's Network 18

New Delhi: Japanese major Sony Corp is said to be in talks to buy stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Network18 Media and Investments Ltd.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Japanese major is in talks to acquire a stake in the Indian television network controlled by Mukesh Ambani, in a bid to tap the booming demand for content in the country.

This is the second attempt by the group in 10 months for a local acquisition. In March 2019, Sony had emerged the front runner to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Zee after the promoters of the latter said they were ready to offload up to half their shareholding to a strategic investor.

Sony is currently conducting due diligence on Network18 ahead of a likely offer, the report said, quoting unnamed people familiar with the development.

Besides, Sony is considering several potential deal structures, including a bid for the company or a merger of its own business in India with Network18 's entertainment channels, it said.

The report, however, mentioned that the talks are at a preliminary stage and may not end up in a transaction. Responding to an e-mail from IANS, a Reliance Industries spokesperson said: "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours."

"Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," the spokesperson added.