After JSW Steel, now JSW Energy reports not so good quarterly result

JSW Energy on Friday reported a 12.7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore for the June 2020 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company's net profit had stood at Rs 244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue in April-June 2020 fell 23 per cent to Rs 1,887 crore as compared with Rs 2,464 crore in the year-ago period, on account of lower long-term and short-term sales, the firm said.

Short-term sales during the quarter were lower at 123 million units, compared with 722 million units a year ago, due to lower sales at both Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar plants, it added.

JSW Energy said that amid the COVID-19 situation, the company's operations continue to run smoothly while ensuring adherence to necessary safety measures and maintaining adequate liquidity.