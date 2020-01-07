After hitting all-time high, gold prices fall on January 7 - check accurate rates according to IBJA

After hitting an its all-time high level on Monday, gold rates fell on January 7. Silver prices too fell.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) was at Rs 40537 on Tuesday, January 7.

Silver prices fell by 810 from Rs 47955 on January 6 to Rs 47145 (purity-999) on Tuesday, January 7.

Gold prices for other purity levels are as follows:

995 - Rs 40375/-

916 - Rs 37132/-

750 - Rs 30403/-

585 - Rs 23714/-