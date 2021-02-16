After Byju’s, Unacademy acquires TapChief for Rs 100 crore

Learning platform Unacademy has acquired TapChief, a professional networking and future of work platform. As per the Rs 100-crore-deal, Unacademy will acquire a majority stake in TapChief, and allow the existing investors to exit.

TapChief has over 1.50 lakh registered professionals, who use the platform to collaborate with a host of experts from their chosen domains and take up short-term professional projects.

“Our endeavour at Unacademy has always been to democratise education and make learning accessible and affordable for everyone. TapChief shares a similar ethos in a different space, as evident from the open community of professionals and learners they’ve created,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

The networking company leverages a host of technology solutions to empower professionals to interact and learn from experts, work with businesses from across the world, and aggregate their personal brand online.

"TapChief's mission has been to empower the modern Indian professional with access to a wide array of opportunities that enhances their career and growth. Starting from college as undergraduate students to becoming a part of one of India's best-known Unicorns has been a dream come true for a young team like ours,” said Shashank Murali, Co-Founder and CEO, TapChief.

TapChief was founded in 2016 by BITS Pilani Alumni -- Shashank Murali, Binay Krishna, and Arjun Krishna. The company caters to over 150 enterprise customers across sectors such as Education, FMCG, E-Commerce, Enterprise SaaS, Upskilling, among others.