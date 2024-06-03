After Amul Milk Price Rise And Toll Hike, Petrol & Diesel Next? Ask Netizens

Representative image | File

The election for the 18th Lok Sabha have ended with the final phase of the the seven phase election on June 1. The exit polls for that have cumulatively indicated the return of PM Modi and his BJP-led NDA for the third straight term in New Delhi.

Amul Raises Price Of Milk

With this, another development came to pass on June 2, when the country's largest dairy product company, Amul increased the prices of the one litre milk packet by Rs 2.

These new prices would come into effect on Monday, June 3. In addition, the Amul Buffalo Milk prices will be up by Rs 3 per litre.

In addition, it was on June 2, when the government's National Highways Authority of India or NHAI announced that there would be a major increase of 5 per cent on toll, across total plazas in the country.

Polling for the LokSabha election is over, now time for increase prices... one by one! Starts with Milk, next may be Petrol, Diesel, Cooking oil, LPG....



Amul has increased prices of fresh pouch milk (All variants) by ₹2 per litre, effective from June 3.#MilkPriceHike #Amul pic.twitter.com/1gCSbeYVHQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 2, 2024

2 Hike within 24hrs of Exit Poll.



Now imagine the Hike in Petrol, Diesel & LPG after 4th June. pic.twitter.com/aJuUxBkwTi — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) June 3, 2024

Shamelessness with which these things happen in the country. Within 24 hours of polls ending. Petrol & Diesel will also not be far behind. https://t.co/Kf3cC8Nec3 — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) June 2, 2024

These developments have understandably garnered a lot of traction, and many online, concerned about the post-poll developments, have raised questions on whether the same would transpire with the fuel, i.e Petrol and Diesel prices.

It is to be noted that the companies had previously indicated a price rise in fuel prices post the election, a couple of months ago.

Govt aims to eliminate diesel, petrol vehicles in India by 2034: Nitin Gadkari. pic.twitter.com/OYmXtA0e7V — Gems of Engineering (@gemsofbabus_) June 1, 2024

Petrol Prices Remain Stable Globally

The petrol prices have largely remained stable over the election period. The price of petrol in Mumbai currently stands at Rs 104.32 a litre. Meanwhile, diesel stands at Rs 92.15 a litre. In Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 94.72. And Diesel stands at Rs 87.62 a litre.

Some on other side of the isle have argued, that the government could not change the prices of these commodities during the past few months, due to Model Code of Conduct, that was in place during that period.

Many proponents of the government have also sighted the government's vision to eliminate fossil fuel run vehicles by 2034, as a defence for changes in prices.

It is to be noted, that crude oil prices despite attempts from the Saudi-led OPEC+ countries to artificially spike prices, but unilaterally cutting production, have remained low. In fact, price of Brent crude have only declined 1.03 per cent in the past month, as the price of crude per barrel stands at 79.55. Therefore, the a rise of fuel, therefore would fly in the face of the norm of regulating prices according to markets.