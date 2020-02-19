After all this time, DoT still figuring final dues

Telecom operators have been submitting two separate audited details of deduction towards interconnection usage charges and roaming fee to the DoT. In one set, deductions have been claimed by telecom operators on a paid basis while on an accrual basis on the other.

"DoT noticed that many Controllers of Communication Accounts have been cherry picking the figures claimed by telecom operators in their final DVRs. In some cases, DoT guidelines regarding deduction verification issued in 2014, 2015 and 2016 have not been followed. There have been cases where one CCA has allowed one kind of deduction and another has disallowed," the source said.

According to estimates prepared by the DoT, Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charges, to the government.

Vodafone Idea is staring at dues worth Rs 53,000 crore, which includes up to Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and another Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee. Tata Teleservices owes around Rs 13,800 crore, BSNL Rs 4,989 crore and MTNL Rs 3,122 crore.

While the deadline to make AGR payment ended on January 23, 2020 as per Supreme Court order, the DoT has been following up with circle offices to verify DVRs of 10 years starting from 2006-2007 which involve around millions of entries in a quarter and then start verification for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The DoT on December 13, 2019, gave 15 days time to submit the re-verified accounts but the same could not be done in absence of uniform guidelines.