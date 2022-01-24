Advanced Nanotech Lab secures multi-million dollar contract for automotive ceramic coating

Advanced Nanotech Lab has secured deal worth US$15 million with a duration of five years.contract for automotive ceramic Coating.

The company has announced private label manufacturing of 9H Ceramic Coating, 10H Ceramic Coating, and a few hybrid variants for one of the largest automotive lubricant manufacturers in Asia.

"We will keep innovating, and delivering world-class products to our customers," said Rohit Rajput, the founder of the ANT LAB's & their flagship brand, HYDRAX Ceramic Coating.

In 2021, ANT LAB launched a range of new automotive ceramic coating products, a few of them being 10H ceramic coating, MATTE ceramic coating, and PPF ceramic coating, which are now the benchmark of ultra-luxury ceramic coatings.

The company is a market leader and manufacturer of water repellent hydrophobic coatings based on nanotechnology for a wide range of industries.

