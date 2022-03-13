Adobe aspires to run global businesses out of India: CEO Narayen

Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen on Saturday said the software major's aspirations for India are not just related to products but to run global businesses from the country.

He also said the company's employees in India are responsible for major part of every aspect of Adobe's business.

''Our aspirations for India are not just related to products, they are related to running global businesses out of India. We are running complete businesses out of India.

''We are disproportionately invested in India, and that trend will continue,'' Narayen said at the virtual Economic Times Global Business Summit.

He said a lot of pioneering engineering work is being done in India, and Adobe will continue to expand its footprint and presence in the country.

''I am long on India, so I would definitely bet on India,'' Narayen said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:44 PM IST