Adman Piyush Pandey exits Zee Entertainment board as independent director

Through an exchange filing, Zee Entertainment has announced the exit of advertising professional and Ogilvy India's Executive Chairman Piyush Pandey from its board.
The adman had been appointed to the firm's board in 2020, and served as an independent director for three years.
He is also the chief creative officer for Ogilvy worldwide and had received a Padma Shri in 2016.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)