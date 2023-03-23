 Adman Piyush Pandey exits Zee Entertainment board as independent director
Adman Piyush Pandey exits Zee Entertainment board as independent director

The ad professional had been appointed to the firm's board in 2020, and served as an independent director for three years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image

Through an exchange filing, Zee Entertainment has announced the exit of advertising professional and Ogilvy India's Executive Chairman Piyush Pandey from its board.

He is also the chief creative officer for Ogilvy worldwide and had received a Padma Shri in 2016.

He is also the chief creative officer for Ogilvy worldwide and had received a Padma Shri in 2016.

