Aditya Ghosh steps down as OYO CEO

New Delhi: According to media reports, Aditya Ghosh has stepped down from the chief executive officer position for India and South Asia at Oyo Homes & Hotels.

He has instead joined the board of the hospitality company and will be relaced by Rohit Kapoor, CEO of new real estate businesses, as the head of India and South Asia business, Oyo said in a statement. Alongside Ghosh are Betsy Atkins, founder and CEO at Baja Corporation; Munish Varma, managing partner at SoftBank Vision Fund; and Bejul Somaia, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners on board.

In November last year, Ghosh, former CEO at IndiGo’s parent, on appointment was expected to do a IndiGo at the Unicorn.