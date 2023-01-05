Aditya Birla's Grasim Industries incorporates new business to provide business support services

e-Paper Get App
The company which has a registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh will provide business support services that also include staffing solutions.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group, in an exchange filing, announced the incorporation of Grasim Business Service Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Grasim Industries Limited, on January 4, 2023.

The authorised capital is at Rs 1 crore, while the subscribed capital is at Rs 10 lakh. The company, which has a registered office in the state of Madhya Pradesh, will provide business support services that also include staffing solutions.

The three directors, or key management personnel, of Grasim Business Services are Sailesh Kumar Daga, Hemant Kumar Kadel, and Gautam Sinha.

On Thursday at 12:44 pm IST, the shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited were at Rs 148.70, up by 0.30 per cent.

