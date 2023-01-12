e-Paper Get App
Aditya Birla MF extends closing date of 1,275-day fixed term plan

The close-ended debt scheme will invest at least 70% of its assets in debt securities, including government securities, state development loans and up to 30% in money market instruments

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla MF extends closing date of 1,275-day fixed term plan | Image: Aditya Birla MF (Representative)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund announced that the company has decided to extend the closing date of Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series UE (1,275 days) to Jan 17, the fund house said in a release today.

The scheme was to close for subscription on Tuesday. The scheme, managed by Mohit Sharma, opened for subscription on Jan 9.

The close-ended debt scheme will invest at least 70% of its assets in debt securities, including government securities, state development loans and up to 30% in money market instruments.

