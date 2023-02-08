Aditya Birla Group Presents Working Across Generations(WAG) Virtual Summit 2023

Vinee Ajmera, Founder, Personage |

Whether it's Gen X, Gen Y (Millennials), or Gen Z, each generation has its own unique perspective, communication style, and work ethic.

And while these differences can sometimes lead to friction, they can also provide opportunities for growth, learning, and collaboration.

So, how can we work effectively across generations in the workplace?

Meet Amit, a talented professional who has been feeling frustrated at work. Despite his hard work and dedication, he feels dismissed by his seniors and misunderstood by his subordinates.

The problem? Amit is a Gen X, while his subordinates are Gen Y and Gen Z, and they simply don't seem to agree with his approach to work.

Sound familiar? If you're feeling the same way, we've got the solution for you!

Instead of figuring everything out on your own, save a ton of time by getting real-time best practices from our speakers. Working Across Generations will feature six eminent industry leaders such as CEOs, Managing Directors, CHROs and Promoters from different corporates across industries such as Tech, Retail, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Consulting, Advertising & Marketing. They will unpack how to build a harmonious and productive work environment by understanding, respecting, and embracing the unique strengths and perspectives of different generations.

Discover the power of connection and learn how to communicate effectively with colleagues from different generations.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up today and unlock the power of generational diversity and inclusion from some of the brightest minds who have navigated this space and successfully created a collaborative culture. Your career, your workplace and possibly your partner will thank you.

The summit is powered by Personage, a learning organization focused towards providing courses on professional excellence. Personage courses are delivered by experts who have real on-the ground experience as leaders of organizations with a proven track record in building and managing teams, and achieving business successes. All courses are designed after acquiring a deep and practicable understanding of a topic. Multigenerational Effectiveness is one such course on bridging the gap amongst generations X, Y and Z and this summit will also offer the critical insights towards making the course an enriching one.

To find all insights and best practices in enabling an effective multigenerational workforce, all professionals especially and HR leaders can register themselves for this two-day FREE summit at https://personage.in/event-wag

