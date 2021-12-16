Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla bags 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award'

Chairman Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla has been granted the Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award- Business Transformation, by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).

The award was granted at a ceremony in Dubai for Birla's extraordinary leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the unprecedented period of global turmoil induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by Venture Capitalist, Tim Draper, Founder, Draper University.

Birla is the first Indian Industrialist to be awarded this prestigious award.

Accepting this award, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has been marked by such unprecedented change. The Aditya Birla Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence. The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled our businesses to reboot and renew. I receive this award on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities.”

He also added that, “Over a broad sweep of time TiE has enabled the entrepreneurship culture to flourish through a unique style of nurturing, mentoring and networking.”

Praveen Tailam, Chairman of TiE Global Board of Trustees said, “These awards are meant to acknowledge the enablers of the global ecosystem. These are the people whol are providing opportunities for wealth creation, job creation and the inspiration to our next generation of enablers. We have a commitment to ensure that we support our ecosystem in every way possible and that includes these enablers.”

List of entrepreneurs to receive similar awards in 2021

Birla has now entered an exclusive list of global entrepreneurs to receive the award this year that include Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur) , Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation), and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).

In addition, awards were given out to Techstars for Best Global Accelerator for startups, MIT for Global University Promoting Student Entrepreneurship and Accel as Best Global VC Fund.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 05:50 PM IST