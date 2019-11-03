Aditya Birla Group celebrates 50 years in Thailand

Bangkok: Diversified conglomerate Aditya Birla Group (ABG) on Sunday celebrated its 50 years of operations in Thailand.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries from the Thai and Indian government.

Aditya Vikram Birla had made a foray into Thailand by setting up a spinning unit.

Currently, the group has catapulted to become one of the largest diversified enterprises in the Southeast Asian country with nine plants spanning diverse sectors such as textiles, carbon black and chemicals.

Addressing a gathering here, Modi said, "We are here in Thailand with whom India has a strong cultural linkage. And, we are marking 50 years of a leading Indian industrial business in Thailand. This reaffirms my belief that commerce and culture have inherent powers to unite." Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said it was a matter of great pride to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ABG in Thailand, in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are grateful to the Kingdom for their unflinching support over the years. The last 50 years have continually reinforced the richness of Thai talent and the support of the government for business, and our commitment to Thailand is demonstrated by the USD 2 billion dollars of investment we have made over the years," he added.

The group's success in Thailand has been predicated on the commitment and dedication of close to 4,000 employees, Birla said.

"As a group, we continue to remain deeply invested in Thailand's growth and development," he added.

Aditya Birla Group has presence in 36 countries with over 1.2 lakh employees from 42 nationalities.

Over 50 per cent of the group's global revenues come from overseas operations.