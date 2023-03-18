Aditya Birla Capital allots 5,83,106 shares as ESOP | Image: Aditya Birla Capital (Representative)

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of Aditya Birla Capital allotted 5,83,106 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 10 each will be given to pursuants to exercise stock options, restricted stock unit or performance restricted stock unit under the ABCL Scheme 2017.

All the shares will rank pari passu under the existing equity shares of the company.

After this allocation the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 24,17,99,40,420 consisting of 2,41,79,94,042 equity shares worth Rs 10 each.

Aditya Birla Capital on March 16, announced the allotment of stock options RSUs and PSUs and declared a dividend of Rs 5 to stockholders.

Aditya Birla Capital shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital on Friday closed at Rs 154.45, up by 3.80 per cent.