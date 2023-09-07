Aditya Birla Capital Allots 42,242 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File Photo

Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Thursday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 42,242 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10 each on 6 September 2023 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options / Restricted Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the allotment, the Paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs 25,98,60,31,530 (i.e. 2,59,86,03,153 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each) to Rs 25,98,64,53,950 (i.e. 2,59,86,45,395 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each).

Aditya Birla Capital Limited shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Thursday at 12:28 pm IST were at Rs 186.60, down by 0.054 percent.