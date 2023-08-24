Aditya Birla Capital Allots 19,432 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Aditya Birla Capital Allots Grant Options And PSUs To The eligible Employees Of The Company | File Photo

Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Thursday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 19,432 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5, pursuant to vesting and exercise of 19,432 restricted stock units issued under the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

The said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all aspects.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall increase from Rs 1,44,02,10,820 (i.e. 28,80,42,164 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,03,07,980 (i.e. 28,80,61,596 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each).

As on date, 61,596 equity shares have been allotted by the Company pursuant to vesting and exercise of restricted stock units issued under the ESOP Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the above allotment today, the shareholding percentage of the holding company viz. Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) in the Company now stands diluted to less than 50 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, (as of today, being 49.9993 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company). Consequently, the Company has ceased to be the subsidiary of ABCL and therefore has also ceased to be the material subsidiary of ABCL.

The company through the filing said that there has been no reduction in the total number of equity shares held by ABCL in the Company since the listing of the equity shares of the Company. ABCL (along with the nominees) continues to hold 14,40,28,800 equity shares in the Company.

ABCL had already obtained the necessary approval from its Shareholders through Postal Ballot on June 9, 2021 under regulation 24(5) of the SEBI Listing Regulations for potential dilution of ABCL’s shareholding in the Company, a material subsidiary of ABCL, to less than or equal to 50% of the paid up capital of the Company due to amongst others pursuant to vesting and exercise of Stock options/ restricted stock units issued under the ESOP Scheme 2021 of the Company, the company said via the exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Thursday at 3:19 pm IST were at Rs 184.15, down by 1.42 percent.