Adfactors PR appoints Nikhil Dey as Executive Director

Nikhil Dey has joined Adfactors PR as Executive Director and will be based out of the Adfactors’ Delhi Office. He will be in charge of all north-based business of Adfactors PR. He will focus on driving growth, transformation, and organisation-building to leverage the massive business opportunities in Delhi NCR, the country’s largest PR market. Nikhil brings with him over 25 years of experience in the PR industry. He has previously worked with Clea PR as a Director, Fiat India as Vice President - Corporate Communications, Genesis BCW as its India President and Weber Shandwick India as Vice Chair. He has worked with clients across a range of industries providing C-suite counsel.

Nikhil is also a certified leadership coach, from the ‘Coach for Life’ institute which is accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF).

