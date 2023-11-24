 ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra

ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra

ADB has been working with the state government of Maharashtra to achieve its vision of providing affordable and accessible tertiary health care to all by 2030 and strengthening quality and professional medical practitioners, said ADB Health Specialist Nishant Jain.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan package worth USD 500 million to improve access to quality and affordable tertiary health care and medical education in Maharashtra.

ADB has been working with the state government of Maharashtra to achieve its vision of providing affordable and accessible tertiary health care to all by 2030 and strengthening quality and professional medical practitioners, said ADB Health Specialist Nishant Jain.

"This programme introduces key policy reforms to strengthen the state's tertiary health care and medical education. It will also expand medical education and health facilities to provide modern medical services in underserved areas in the state," Jain said, as per a release from the regional development bank on Thursday.

As per the release, four medical colleges attached to tertiary care teaching hospitals incorporating climate- and disaster-resilient, gender-responsive, and socially inclusive features in underserved districts will be constructed.

It will increase bed capacity in government tertiary care hospitals and hire at least 500 new doctors for four new governmental medical colleges.

To integrate gender and social inclusion in medical education, ADB said it will support the state to create a gender unit under the Medical Education and Drugs Department.

Read Also
India, ADB Sign US Dollar 400 Million Loan To Create Quality Urban Infrastructure
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra

ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra

Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Persistent System Listed Three Capital Market Indices: MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, And S&P BSE...

Persistent System Listed Three Capital Market Indices: MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, And S&P BSE...

Rupee Falls 2 Paise To All-Time Low Of 83.36 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 2 Paise To All-Time Low Of 83.36 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 24: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 24: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...