Adar Poonawalla sets aside Rs 10 cr to support students travelling abroad

He also shared a link for students to apply for financial support, if needed.

Earlier in July, he had lauded 16 European countries for recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry.

"It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel," Poonawalla had said in a tweet.