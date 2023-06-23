AdaniConneX Raises $213 Million For For Its Under-Construction Data Center Asset Portfolio |

AdaniConneX achieved financial closure through its maiden construction facility by entering into Financing Framework, raising USD 213 Mn for its under-construction data center asset portfolio, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The tied-up facility will finance two data centers with an aggregate capacity of 67 MW that includes ‘Chennai 1’ campus with Phase 1 of 17 MW and Noida campus of 50 MW.

India is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the world, and as per CRISIL estimates the data center capacity in India is expected to double from 870 MW in FY22 to 1700-1800 MW by FY25. To address the growing need for reliable IT infrastructure, AdaniConneX is investing capital with a mission to build a 1 GW Green Data Center platform, enabled by hyperscale to hyperlocal data center investments across the country.

The Platform Infrastructure Financing finalized through the Framework Agreement with international lenders shall institutionalize the development agenda for AdaniConneX. ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the facility. The access to the wide pool of liquidity strengthens AdaniConneX strategy to fast-track the implementation of the under-construction asset portfolio in sync with accelerating demand.

Read Also Adani Enterprises Shares Slip 9% Over Regulatory Scrutiny in US

“The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data center capacity of 1 GW by 2030,” said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX.

“We are committed to delivering a pan-India Data Center platform,” said Anil Sardana, Director of AdaniConneX (Adani representative on the board). “The facility shall encourage overall implementation philosophy to power the digital infrastructure by delivering clean and long-term renewable energy solutions aiming toward a carbon-neutral footprint.

The construction facility finances two data center projects in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh), with customized enterprise colocation offerings and hyperscale solutions. The ‘Chennai 1’ campus with ‘Phase 1’ 17 MW data center capacity is Tamil Nadu’s first pre-certified IGBC1 Platinum Rated data center providing customized colocation solutions to enterprise segment. The under-construction Noida campus is being implemented with a 50 MW capacity to support strategic expansion needs of hyperscale customers in India.