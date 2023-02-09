Adani Wilmar on raids in Himachal Pradesh warehouse: No irregularities in operation dealings |

Adani Wilmar, after a raid by the Himachal Pradesh tax department on Wednesday, released a statement saying that there were no irregularities in the operation's dealings. The company also added that the employees cooperated with the government employees during the raids.

Aditya Wilmar said in the statement that "the officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that with respect to the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability."

The company further added that it was a routine inspection by relevant authorities and not a raid. According to the company, all the operations were in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

Raid on Adani Wilmar by Himachal Pradesh tax department

Himachal Pradesh state tax department on Wednesday conducted raids on Adani Wilmar in Parwanoo over allegations of tax irregularities. According to media reports, the raids were carried out after it was alleged that the company had failed to file its GST for the last five years.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar is a 50-50 venture between the Adani Group and the Singapore based Wilmar Group. The company sells cooking oils and other food products under the Fortune brand.

Adani Group in Himachal Pradesh

Adani Group has a total of seven companies in the state that run from cold stores for fruits to grocery items supply.

Adani Wilmar earnings

The company reported a 16 per cent increase in consolidated profits to Rs 246.16 for the quarter that ended in December.

