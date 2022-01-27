Adani Wilmar IPO subscribed 57% on Day 1 of offer

The initial public offering of edible oil major Adani Wilmar received a 57 per cent subscription on the first day of the issue on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 7,04,43,165 shares as against 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, according to BSE data.

The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 96 per cent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 30 per cent and non-institutional investors 54 per cent.

The proceeds of the public issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

The IPO is in a price range of Rs 218-230 per share. The company had raised Rs 940 crore from anchor investors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:29 PM IST