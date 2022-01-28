Adani Wilmar IPO subscribed 1.13 times on Day 2 of offer

The initial public offer of edible oil major Adani Wilmar Limited received 1.13 times subscription on the second day of offering.

The IPO received bids for 13,85,77,270 shares as against 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, according to BSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.85 times, while non-institutional investors received 88 per cent subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 39 per cent.

The IPO is in a price range of Rs 218-230 per share.

The proceeds of the public issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

The public issue will close on January 31.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JPMorgan India, BofA Securities India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd and BNP Paribas are the managers to the offer.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:44 PM IST