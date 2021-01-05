Adani Wilmar halts all Fortune ads featuring Sourav Ganguly

Adani Wilmar, the company that manufactures Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil, has halted its advertisements featuring former Indian cricket team’s captain Sourav Ganguly after he suffered a heart attack last week.
The Fortune Rice Bran oil was advertised to be heart healthy oil.
The decision was made after the product was critised and trolled heavily on the social media. Ogilvy & Mather, creative agency for the brand, is looking is looking in to the issue and is working on a fresh redressal campaign.
Ganguly, 48, was rushed to the Woodlands hospital on Saturday afternoon after he felt dizziness. According to the reports, he will be kept under observation for the next couple of days before a three-member panel of doctors take a call on his future treatment.
“He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which the stent was inserted to remove the blockage,” the news outlet quoted Dr. Saroj Mondal, one of the three doctors who performed the procedure, quoted as saying.
Indian former cricketer Kirti Azad was one of many who took a dig at Ganguly for promoting the rice bran cooking oil. ”Always promote tested and tried products. Be self conscious and careful,” he said in a tweet.
Meanwhile Ganguly is likely to be released from the hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, hospital sources said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)