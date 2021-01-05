Adani Wilmar halts all Fortune ads featuring Sourav Ganguly

Adani Wilmar, the company that manufactures Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil, has halted its advertisements featuring former Indian cricket team’s captain Sourav Ganguly after he suffered a heart attack last week.

The Fortune Rice Bran oil was advertised to be heart healthy oil.

The decision was made after the product was critised and trolled heavily on the social media. Ogilvy & Mather, creative agency for the brand, is looking is looking in to the issue and is working on a fresh redressal campaign.