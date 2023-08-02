Adani Wilmar Consolidated Revenue Declines By 12% YoY To ₹12,928 Cr In Q1FY24 | Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) on Wednesday announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, through an exchange filing.

Adani Wilmar recorded 25 percent volume growth in Q1FY24, with broad-based growth across all segments. The consolidated revenue declared by 12 percent YoY to Rs 12,928 crores, reflecting steep decline in edible oil prices.

The Food segment recorded revenue of approx. Rs 1,100 crore with 28 percent YoY growth.

Performance Highlight (Consolidated)

i) Total Income: Rs 12,994.18 crore vs Rs 14,776.39 crore YoY

ii) Total Expense: Rs 13,061.86 crore vs Rs 14,516.13 crore YoY

iii) Net Loss: Rs 78.92 crore vs profit of Rs 193.59 crore YoY

The Company delivered another strong quarter with 25 percent YoY volume growth, capturing the robust consumer demand. The sale of branded products in both edible oils and foods has been much stronger compared to overall sales of respective segments. While the volume growth was strong at 25 percent YoY, the sales value declined by 12 percent on YoY basis, which is reflective of the steep decline in edible oil prices.

The Food & FMCG segment recorded a strong revenue growth of 28 percent YoY to record close to Rs 1,100 crores of revenue for the quarter.

Both urban and rural areas have witnessed strong demand. The oil and foods continued to grow at a rapid pace in the alternate channels (E-com, MT, eB2B etc.) and recorded around 50 percent YoY volume growth for the quarter.

Business Context

Since Q1 of the last fiscal year, the price of edible oils has been declining. This trend continued during Q1FY24 with the price of edible oils experiencing further decline, in the range of 5 percent to 20 percent (Q1FY24 vs Q4FY23), before recovering as the quarter came to a close. This reduction has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the decline in consumer demand in developed economies, easing of supply at the Black Sea region and robust production of oilseeds globally.

“We have regained the momentum in our edible oil business with the decline in the edible oil prices. The soft prices of edible oil are expected to augur well for the industry. The company is gaining good share from regional brands in the under-indexed customer segments with marketing and sales focus on specific geographies and oil categories. To capture the opportunity in the value-added blended oils, Company is investing in this segment, under Xpert brand. In Food & FMCG segment, this was the eighth consecutive quarter with 20 percent volume growth and 30 percent revenue growth, on YoY basis for the standalone Company, said Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited.